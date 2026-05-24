Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Resting for front end of twin bill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Torkelson is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Orioles.

Torkelson will take a seat for the first game of the twin bill, but he'll most likely return to the starting nine for the nightcap. Colt Keith will get the nod at first base in the early game.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
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