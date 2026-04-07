Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Shows some life Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Torkelson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Twins.

While Torkelson didn't deliver his first home run of the season yet Tuesday, he did muster his first multi-hit effort. The first baseman is batting just .206 with a .622 OPS, and he's striking out 31 percent of the time. Torkelson sported a .789 OPS and blasted 31 home runs during the regular season last year, so the power potential is there and his bat could get going at any point, though strikeouts remain a prominent part of his game.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Torkelson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Torkelson See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
MLB
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
18 days ago
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review
MLB
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
22 days ago