Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Snaps slump with homer Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Torkelson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Guardians.

Torkelson started the scoring for Detroit in the second inning with his seventh home run of the season. It was his first long ball since May 3, and in 13 games since then, he was mired in an ugly 5-for-46 slump with 23 strikeouts before Tuesday's bomb. It was a small step in the right direction for Torkelson, though he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, and he'll need to stay out of another rough patch to hold onto consistent playing time.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
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