Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Three extra-base hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 7:56pm

Torkelson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Angels.

The slugging first baseman collected a trio of hits for the second time this year Wednesday in what was just his seventh multi-hit game of the campaign to this point. Torkelson has hit safely in six of his last eight outings, improving his triple-slash line for the season to .210/.318/.409 to go along with eight homers, 12 doubles, 21 RBI and 18 runs scored across 211 trips to the plate.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
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