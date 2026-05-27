Spencer Torkelson News: Three extra-base hits in win

Torkelson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Angels.

The slugging first baseman collected a trio of hits for the second time this year Wednesday in what was just his seventh multi-hit game of the campaign to this point. Torkelson has hit safely in six of his last eight outings, improving his triple-slash line for the season to .210/.318/.409 to go along with eight homers, 12 doubles, 21 RBI and 18 runs scored across 211 trips to the plate.