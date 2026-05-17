Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Tough May continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 3:16pm

Torkelson went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays and is batting just .135 this month.

Torkelson wasn't exactly lighting the world on fire with his .228 batting average through the end of April, though he at least had a respectable .786 OPS. This month, however, has seen Torkelson's offensive production really fall off. His OPS is down to .496 in May and the first baseman has already struck out 26 times in 15 contests during the month. Torkelson still offers plenty of power potential, but his prolonged slumps make him hard to trust from a fantasy perspective.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
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