Spencer Turnbull News: Inks MiLB deal with Cubs

The Cubs signed Turnbull to a minor-league contract Friday and assigned him to their affiliate in the Arizona Complex League.

The right-hander signed with the Blue Jays on a major-league contract in early May and joined the big club a month later, but he was designated for assignment in late June after giving up five earned runs on 12 hits with a 4:4 K:BB over 6.1 innings. Turnbull pitched well as a swingman for Philly last season with a 2.65 ERA and 1.05 WHIP, though he was limited to just 17 appearances (seven starts) and missed the final four-plus months of the campaign due to a lat strain. The Cubs could use some rotation help, but Turnbull seems like a better fit in the majors as a long reliever or spot starter. Regardless of the role, the 33-year-old will likely need at least a decent showing in the minors in order to get a promotion to Chicago.