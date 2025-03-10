Starling Marte Injury: Feels strong in spring debut

Marte was pleased with the way his knee responded while running the bases during Monday's exhibition against the Cardinals, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Marte slotted in as the team's designated hitter Monday and expects to progress to outfield play at some point over the next few days as the club eases him back into action. The 36-year-old laced a double during the second inning and said he had no trouble reaching second base and even thought about trying for third, per Feinsand. It'll be worth keeping an eye on how he handles the field later in the week, but all signs point to Marte being a full go for Opening Day.