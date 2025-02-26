Starling Marte Injury: Spring debut delayed by knee

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Marte (knee) will begin taking live batting practice in early March, but the veteran outfielder doesn't have a target date for playing in Grapefruit League games, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Though the Mets reportedly dangled Marte in trade talks during the offseason, he's poised to stick around in New York for a fourth season. However, Marte may have to settle for a lesser role than he's handled in the past. Over the past two seasons, Marte has submitted a .258/.314/.357 slash line (90 wRC+) over 711 plate appearances, with injuries costing him significant time and hindering his overall production when he's been healthy enough to play. While Marte was available during the Mets' playoff run last fall, DiComo notes that he's been battling soreness in his right knee off and on since at least last summer. In an effort to preserve Marte's health heading into the start of the season, the Mets have been easing the 36-year-old along slowly during spring training, with Mendoza noting that Marte has had "some good days, some not so good," during his running progression, per Tim Healey of Newsday. The expectation remains that Marte will be ready to go for Opening Day, despite lacking a clear timeline for his Grapefruit League debut.