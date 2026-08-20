Starling Marte headshot

Starling Marte News: Becomes free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

The Royals released Marte on Wednesday.

He's now officially a free agent after passing through waivers. Marte slashed just .242/.298/.314 with two home runs and two stolen bases in 59 games for the Royals. Should the 37-year-old want to continue his career, he might have to accept a minor-league contract.

Starling Marte
 Free Agent
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