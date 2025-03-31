Starling Marte News: Goes yard from leadoff spot

Marte went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 10-4 win over the Marlins.

Making a spot start at the leadoff position for Francisco Lindor (personal), Marte went yard off Marlins right-hander Cal Quantrill in the opening frame as the designated hitter. It's unclear how often Marte will play in the outfield in 2025 after he was limited in spring training by a right knee bone bruise, and he's unlikely to bat first once Lindor rejoins the team. That said, Marte's fantasy appeal will remain capped while operating on the weak side of a platoon at DH with the left-handed-hitting Jesse Winker.