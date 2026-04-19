Starling Marte News: Handling limited platoon role
Marte will start in right field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Marte will crack the Royals' starting nine for just the sixth time in the team's first 22 games of the season. All but one of those starts have come against left-handed pitching, so the Royals seemingly view the 37-year-old primarily as a platoon option in the outfield.
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