Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Starling Marte headshot

Starling Marte News: Making spring debut in outfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Marte is making his first start in the outfield this spring on Friday, handling right field in the Mets' game versus the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte's first six contests this spring all came at designated hitter as he eased into things following a bone bruise in his right knee, but he's now ready to roam the outfield. The 36-year-old is expected to serve in a short-side platoon role at designated hitter this season but should see the occasional start in the outfield, as well.

Starling Marte
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now