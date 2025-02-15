Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Starling Marte headshot

Starling Marte News: Set for short-side platoon role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed Saturday that Marte will platoon with Jesse Winker at DH this season, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

The right-handed-hitting Marte will end up on the short side of the platoon, but Mendoza added that the 36-year-old could make an occasional start in the outfield to keep him in the lineup as much as possible. Marte logged 113 regular-season plate appearances against southpaws last season, slashing .310/.384/.460 with two home runs and 12 RBI.

Starling Marte
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now