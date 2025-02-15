Starling Marte News: Set for short-side platoon role

Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed Saturday that Marte will platoon with Jesse Winker at DH this season, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

The right-handed-hitting Marte will end up on the short side of the platoon, but Mendoza added that the 36-year-old could make an occasional start in the outfield to keep him in the lineup as much as possible. Marte logged 113 regular-season plate appearances against southpaws last season, slashing .310/.384/.460 with two home runs and 12 RBI.