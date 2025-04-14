Fantasy Baseball
Starling Marte News: Set to lose work with Winker back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Marte is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Marte had started four of the previous five games at designated hitter, but the surge in playing time seems to be result of Jesse Winker having battled flu-like symptoms for much of the past week. With Winker back in lineup for the first time since last Monday, Marte looks set to occupy the short side of a platoon at DH moving forward. Marte is batting .192 with a home run and a stolen base over his 32 plate appearances on the season.

