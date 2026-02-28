Starling Marte headshot

Starling Marte News: Signs with Royals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 11:35am

Marte signed a contract with the Royals on Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Marte is coming off his most efficient season in three years, as he finished 2025 with a .270/.335/.410 slash line to go with nine homers, 34 RBI, 37 runs scored and seven steals in 329 plate appearances. That being said, the 37-year-old outfielder hasn't appeared in more than 100 games since 2022, and he likely isn't slated for a full-time role in Kansas City either. Instead, he'll presumably work in tandem with Jac Caglianone in right field and Carter Jensen at DH, filling in for one of the two against left-handed starters.

Starling Marte
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Starling Marte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Starling Marte See More
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
161 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
161 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
165 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
168 days ago
Top MLB Players Without a World Series Ring Who Could Finally Win in 2025
MLB
Top MLB Players Without a World Series Ring Who Could Finally Win in 2025
Author Image
Steve Bittenbender
171 days ago