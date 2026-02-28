Starling Marte News: Signs with Royals

Marte signed a contract with the Royals on Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Marte is coming off his most efficient season in three years, as he finished 2025 with a .270/.335/.410 slash line to go with nine homers, 34 RBI, 37 runs scored and seven steals in 329 plate appearances. That being said, the 37-year-old outfielder hasn't appeared in more than 100 games since 2022, and he likely isn't slated for a full-time role in Kansas City either. Instead, he'll presumably work in tandem with Jac Caglianone in right field and Carter Jensen at DH, filling in for one of the two against left-handed starters.