Starling Marte headshot

Starling Marte News: Trio of hits Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Marte went 3-for-4 with an RBI and was caught stealing in Thursday's 6-3 loss against the Athletics.

With left-hander Jeffrey Springs (hip) starting for the Athletics, Marte was inserted into Thursday's lineup and came through with his first multi-hit effort of the season. The veteran opened the scoring in the first inning with an opposite-field single to plate Maikel Garcia. Marte has handled a limited role as a platoon option for the Royals but has produced when called upon, as evidenced by a .303 batting average, though the 37-year-old has yet to draw a walk or show much power across 35 plate appearances.

Starling Marte
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Starling Marte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Starling Marte See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
27 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
31 days ago