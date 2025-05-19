Starlyn Caba Injury: Sidelined with sprained thumb

Single-A Jupiter transferred Caba from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day injured list May 7 with a left thumb sprain, Ely Sussman of Fish on First reports.

Caba last played April 17 and will be sidelined until at least mid June. The slick-fielding shortstop slashed .200/.431/.200 with zero home runs, six steals and a 7:15 K:BB in 11 games before suffering the thumb injury.