Starlyn Caba News: Back on track at Single-A

Caba (thumb) is 8-for-26 with two doubles, four RBI and four runs scored in his last six games for Single-A Jupiter.

Caba got off to a tough start to begin July, going 3-for-20 at the dish through his first five appearances. However, he's managed to get back on track by collecting at least one base knock in five of his previous six matchups. Caba missed over two months of action earlier in the season while recovering from a left thumb sprain but has remained healthy since his return June 24.