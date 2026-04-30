Starlyn Caba News: Looking healthy in 2026

Caba is slashing .295/.405/.459 with an 11:16 BB:K through 16 games with High-A Beloit.

The 20-year-old shortstop dealt with a thumb injury last season that limited his production at the plate, but Caba appears to be healthy and back on track with his development in 2026. Acquired from the Phillies in the Jesus Luzardo trade ahead of the 2024 campaign, Caba's glovework remains his biggest asset, but he has enough speed and on-base skills to potentially be a contributor at the bottom of a big-league lineup in a few years.