Starlyn Caba headshot

Starlyn Caba News: Looking healthy in 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Caba is slashing .295/.405/.459 with an 11:16 BB:K through 16 games with High-A Beloit.

The 20-year-old shortstop dealt with a thumb injury last season that limited his production at the plate, but Caba appears to be healthy and back on track with his development in 2026. Acquired from the Phillies in the Jesus Luzardo trade ahead of the 2024 campaign, Caba's glovework remains his biggest asset, but he has enough speed and on-base skills to potentially be a contributor at the bottom of a big-league lineup in a few years.

Starlyn Caba
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Starlyn Caba See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Starlyn Caba See More
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
21 days ago
Farm Futures: Top 400 Prospect Rankings Update
MLB
Farm Futures: Top 400 Prospect Rankings Update
Author Image
James Anderson
September 5, 2024
Farm Futures: Trade Deadline Prospect Mailbag
MLB
Farm Futures: Trade Deadline Prospect Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
July 31, 2024
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
MLB
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
Author Image
James Anderson
May 9, 2024
Breakout Rookie-Level Hitters
MLB
Breakout Rookie-Level Hitters
Author Image
James Anderson
June 7, 2023