Stephen Kolek Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment
Kolek (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Kolek suffered a left oblique strain in late February and has finally been cleared to pitch in games again. He will need at least a couple rehab outings before being an option for the Royals' rotation or bullpen.
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