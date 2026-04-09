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Stephen Kolek Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Kolek (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kolek suffered a left oblique strain in late February and has finally been cleared to pitch in games again. He will need at least a couple rehab outings before being an option for the Royals' rotation or bullpen.

Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals
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