Stephen Kolek Injury: Completes fourth rehab start
Kolek (oblique) allowed three runs (one earned) on eight hits and no walks across 4.1 innings with Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. He struck out four.
Kolek made his fourth rehab start with Triple-A Omaha as he builds back from a Grade 1 left oblique strain suffered in spring training. The right-hander allowed his highest hit total of the rehab assignment Wednesday, though it also marked his first outing without issuing a walk. Across four starts at Triple-A, the 28-year-old owns a 2.76 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with a 14:4 K:BB in 16.1 innings. Kolek appears to be nearing the end of his rehab assignment and is on track to be activated soon, though he could remain at Triple-A upon activation with no clear opening in the Royals' rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Kolek See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes55 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 24218 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, September 24218 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week222 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Kolek See More