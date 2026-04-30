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Stephen Kolek Injury: Completes fourth rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Kolek (oblique) allowed three runs (one earned) on eight hits and no walks across 4.1 innings with Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. He struck out four.

Kolek made his fourth rehab start with Triple-A Omaha as he builds back from a Grade 1 left oblique strain suffered in spring training. The right-hander allowed his highest hit total of the rehab assignment Wednesday, though it also marked his first outing without issuing a walk. Across four starts at Triple-A, the 28-year-old owns a 2.76 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with a 14:4 K:BB in 16.1 innings. Kolek appears to be nearing the end of his rehab assignment and is on track to be activated soon, though he could remain at Triple-A upon activation with no clear opening in the Royals' rotation.

Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals
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