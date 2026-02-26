Stephen Kolek headshot

Stephen Kolek Injury: Diagnosed with left oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Kolek has been diagnosed with a left oblique strain and will be sidelined for at least the next five-to-seven days, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

As Rogers notes, Kolek could be sidelined even longer if his Thursday scans reveal the injury is more severe. Kolek felt his side grab while warming up in the bullpen during Wednesday's Cactus League bout with the Mariners. Kolek is competing for a spot in Kansas City's rotation this spring after he was acquired from the Padres at the trade deadline last summer.

Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
