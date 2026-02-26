Stephen Kolek Injury: Diagnosed with left oblique strain
Kolek has been diagnosed with a left oblique strain and will be sidelined for at least the next five-to-seven days, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
As Rogers notes, Kolek could be sidelined even longer if his Thursday scans reveal the injury is more severe. Kolek felt his side grab while warming up in the bullpen during Wednesday's Cactus League bout with the Mariners. Kolek is competing for a spot in Kansas City's rotation this spring after he was acquired from the Padres at the trade deadline last summer.
