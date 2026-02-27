Stephen Kolek Injury: Has Grade 1 oblique strain
Kolek has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left oblique strain, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
As Rogers reported Thursday, Kolek will be shut down for at least the next week before determining the next steps in his recovery. Kolek is competing for a spot in Kansas City's rotation this spring.
