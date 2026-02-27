Stephen Kolek headshot

Stephen Kolek Injury: Has Grade 1 oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Kolek has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left oblique strain, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

As Rogers reported Thursday, Kolek will be shut down for at least the next week before determining the next steps in his recovery. Kolek is competing for a spot in Kansas City's rotation this spring.

Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals
