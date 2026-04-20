Stephen Kolek Injury: Logs 4.1 innings in rehab start
Kolek (oblique) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over 4.1 innings with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. He struck out four.
Sunday marked Kolek's second rehab start as he works back from a Grade 1 left oblique strain suffered in spring training. The 28-year-old right-hander recorded one more out than in his previous outing and increased his pitch count to 70 (45 strikes) while maintaining a 94.3 mph fastball. Kolek appears on track in his progression and may make one more rehab start before activation. However, he could remain in Triple-A upon being reinstated from the injured list, as there is currently no clear opening in the Kansas City rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Kolek See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes45 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 24208 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, September 24208 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week212 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Kolek See More