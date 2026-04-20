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Stephen Kolek Injury: Logs 4.1 innings in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Kolek (oblique) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over 4.1 innings with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. He struck out four.

Sunday marked Kolek's second rehab start as he works back from a Grade 1 left oblique strain suffered in spring training. The 28-year-old right-hander recorded one more out than in his previous outing and increased his pitch count to 70 (45 strikes) while maintaining a 94.3 mph fastball. Kolek appears on track in his progression and may make one more rehab start before activation. However, he could remain in Triple-A upon being reinstated from the injured list, as there is currently no clear opening in the Kansas City rotation.

Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals
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