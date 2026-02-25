Stephen Kolek headshot

Stephen Kolek Injury: Nursing side injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 3:35pm

Kolek felt tightness in his left side while warming up in the bullpen during the Royals' 8-8 tie against the Mariners in Wednesday's Cactus League game, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kolek went into the clubhouse to have his left side evaluated by medical staff, and an update on his status should be made Thursday. The 28-year-old right-hander was acquired by the Royals from the Padres at the trade deadline in late July and is competing for a spot in Kansas City's rotation for the 2026 season. Across five starts with the Royals in 2025, Kolek posted a 1-2 record with a 1.91 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 33 innings.

Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Kolek See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Kolek See More
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 24
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 24
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
154 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, September 24
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, September 24
Author Image
Dan Marcus
154 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
158 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 11
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 11
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
167 days ago