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Stephen Kolek Injury: Out with strained oblique

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Royals placed Kolek (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Kolek strained his left oblique in late February. He's been throwing off a mound and close to returning to game action, though the righty could be assigned to Triple-A Omaha rather than the major-league club once he's healthy.

Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals
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