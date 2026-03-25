Stephen Kolek Injury: Out with strained oblique
The Royals placed Kolek (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Kolek strained his left oblique in late February. He's been throwing off a mound and close to returning to game action, though the righty could be assigned to Triple-A Omaha rather than the major-league club once he's healthy.
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