Stephen Kolek headshot

Stephen Kolek Injury: Playing catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Kolek (oblique) began playing catch from up to 60 feet Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kolek was shut down for more than a week after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 left oblique strain. He will be slowly ramped back up before returning to Cactus League action. The right-hander should be healthy for Opening Day, barring setbacks, but the injury has significantly lessened his chances of obtaining a spot in the Royals' rotation.

Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Kolek
