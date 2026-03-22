Stephen Kolek Injury: Progressing in rehab
Kolek (oblique) threw a second bullpen Saturday and could pitch in minor-league spring training games in another week, MLB.com reports.
Kolek is gradually building back up as he recovers from the Grade 1 left oblique strain he suffered while warming up Feb. 25, logging bullpen sessions Wednesday and Saturday. The right-hander's progression is a positive sign in avoiding a long-term absence, though it remains likely he opens the season on the injured list. With the Royals' rotation set with Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Kris Bubic, Michael Wacha and Noah Cameron, Kolek is likely ticketed to begin the year at Triple-A Omaha.
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