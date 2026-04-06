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Stephen Kolek Injury: Ramping up in extended spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Kolek (oblique) threw three innings and 49 pitches Thursday during a simulated game at extended spring training, MLB.com reports.

Kolek is in the process of building back up after suffering a Grade 1 left oblique strain in late February and missing the remainder of the Cactus League. The 28-year-old remains in Arizona but could soon report to an affiliate to begin what will likely be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. Kolek isn't projected to return from the Royals' injured list until late April or early May.

Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals
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