Stephen Kolek Injury: Scoreless effort in rehab outing

Kolek (oblique) allowed no runs on three hits and a walk over four innings with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday. He struck out two.

Kolek made the first start of his rehab assignment as he works his way back from a Grade 1 left oblique strain suffered in spring training. The right-hander threw 54 pitches (36 strikes) and maintained a fastball velocity of 94.3 mph, in line with his previous levels. The 28-year-old will likely continue to build up his workload before being activated from the injured list, though he may be ticketed to remain at Triple-A upon activation with no clear opening in the big-league rotation at the moment.