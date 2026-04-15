Stephen Kolek headshot

Stephen Kolek Injury: Scoreless effort in rehab outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Kolek (oblique) allowed no runs on three hits and a walk over four innings with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday. He struck out two.

Kolek made the first start of his rehab assignment as he works his way back from a Grade 1 left oblique strain suffered in spring training. The right-hander threw 54 pitches (36 strikes) and maintained a fastball velocity of 94.3 mph, in line with his previous levels. The 28-year-old will likely continue to build up his workload before being activated from the injured list, though he may be ticketed to remain at Triple-A upon activation with no clear opening in the big-league rotation at the moment.

Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Kolek See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Kolek See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
40 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 24
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 24
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
203 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, September 24
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, September 24
Author Image
Dan Marcus
203 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
207 days ago