Stephen Kolek Injury: Slated for Tuesday activation
Kolek (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Guardians.
Kolek made it through his fourth rehab appearance at Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, and he'll be forced into action after Noah Cameron was scratched from his scheduled start due to lower back tightness. Kolek suffered a Grade 1 left oblique strain during spring training and will be making his first big-league appearance of the 2026 campaign Tuesday.
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