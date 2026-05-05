Stephen Kolek News: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start
The Royals activated Kolek (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Kolek is set to make his season debut for the Royals with a start Tuesday versus the Guardians, slotting in as a replacement for Noah Cameron (back). Out since spring training with an oblique strain, Kolek posted a 2.76 ERA and 14:4 K:BB over 16.1 innings in four rehab starts with Triple-A Omaha. He threw 72 pitches in his final rehab appearance, so he could be limited slightly from a workload perspective Tuesday.
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