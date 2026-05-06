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Stephen Kolek News: Collects win in 2026 debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Kolek (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday against the Guardians, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks with three strikeouts across six innings.

After straining an oblique during spring training, Kolek made four rehab starts with Triple-A Omaha before he was summoned for Tuesday's 2026 debut in place of an injured Noah Cameron (back). Kolek doesn't have great stuff and generated just two whiffs on 83 pitches against Cleveland, but he throws six pitches with plus command and was able to keep the Guardians at bay. With Cameron tentatively expected to avoid a trip to the injured list, it's unclear if Kolek will remain in Kansas City's rotation.

Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals
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