Stephen Kolek News: Grinds out quality start

Kolek allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Kolek made it through four scoreless frames before the Dodgers tagged him for three runs in the fifth. The right-hander hung around for a scoreless sixth and even remained in the game for the start of the seventh, though he exited after allowing two of the first three batters he faced to reach base in that frame. Kolek was in line for the loss at the time of his departure, but San Diego got him off the hook with a pair of runs in the ninth inning. The quality start was the third of the campaign for Kolek and his first since May 22. He's at a tolerable 3.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 37:19 K:BB through nine starts spanning 52.2 frames on the campaign.