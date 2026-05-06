Stephen Kolek News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Royals optioned Kolek to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
Kolek picked up the win in a spot start Tuesday versus the Guardians, yielding three runs on four hits and no walks with three strikeouts across six innings. With Kolek back in the minors, Noah Cameron (back) seems destined to rejoin the rotation after missing just one start.
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