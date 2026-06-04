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Stephen Kolek News: Placed on family emergency list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

The Royals placed Kolek on the family medical emergency leave list Thursday.

By rule, Kolek can be away from the club for the next 3-to-7 days while he tends to personal matters. The right-hander's next scheduled start is tentatively lined up to come Tuesday at home against the Rangers. Kolek should be back for that outing, but his fantasy managers should check back in a few days to make sure.

Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals
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