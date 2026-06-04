Stephen Kolek News: Placed on family emergency list
The Royals placed Kolek on the family medical emergency leave list Thursday.
By rule, Kolek can be away from the club for the next 3-to-7 days while he tends to personal matters. The right-hander's next scheduled start is tentatively lined up to come Tuesday at home against the Rangers. Kolek should be back for that outing, but his fantasy managers should check back in a few days to make sure.
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