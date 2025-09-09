With Seth Lugo (back) recently joining Cole Ragans (shoulder) on the injured list, Kolek will stick around with the Royals to make a second turn through the rotation following his call-up from Triple-A Omaha last Thursday. During his start in this past Saturday's 11-2 win over the Twins, Kolek went seven strong innings and struck four batters while permitting two earned runs on six hits and one walk. He now maintains a respectable 3.88 ERA over 92.2 innings between San Diego and Kansas City, though it's supported by a weak 9.3 K-BB%.