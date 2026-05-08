Stephen Kolek News: Rejoins big club

The Royals recalled Kolek from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

The right-hander was demoted to Omaha on Wednesday but will quickly rejoin the major-league club with Cole Ragans (elbow) landing on the injured list. Kolek made a spot start in place of Noah Cameron (back) earlier this week and could now get a few turns through the rotation with Ragans sidelined. Kolek delivered a quality start in his first MLB appearance of 2026, striking out three and giving up three runs on four hits over six innings while picking up a win versus Cleveland.