Stephen Kolek News: Season-high eight strikeouts

Kolek took a no-decision Wednesday against the Reds, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out eight.

Kolek fanned a season-high eight Wednesday in what was already his fourth quality start over six outings for the year. The 29-year-old right-hander has been outstanding since coming over from the Padres at last year's trade deadline, posting a 2.66 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB over 71 career innings for the Royals dating back to last season. Kolek, who next lines up to take the ball at home versus the Rangers, is making a strong case to remain in Kansas City's rotation even once Cole Ragans (elbow) is healthy.