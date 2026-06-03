Stephen Kolek News: Season-high eight strikeouts
Kolek took a no-decision Wednesday against the Reds, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out eight.
Kolek fanned a season-high eight Wednesday in what was already his fourth quality start over six outings for the year. The 29-year-old right-hander has been outstanding since coming over from the Padres at last year's trade deadline, posting a 2.66 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB over 71 career innings for the Royals dating back to last season. Kolek, who next lines up to take the ball at home versus the Rangers, is making a strong case to remain in Kansas City's rotation even once Cole Ragans (elbow) is healthy.
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