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Stephen Kolek News: Stepping in for injured Ragans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Kolek is slated to start Tuesday's game against the White Sox in Chicago, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

After returning from the injured list and delivering a quality start against the Guardians in his 2026 MLB debut last Tuesday, Kolek was demoted to Triple-A Omaha a day later. However, with Cole Ragans (elbow) landing on the IL on Friday, the Royals opted to recall Kolek and will now plug him into Ragans' vacated spot in the rotation. Kolek tentatively lines up for a two-start week, with his second turn likely to come Sunday in St. Louis.

Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals
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