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Stephen Kolek News: Strong showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Kolek (2-0) allowed four hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out three over 6.1 shutout innings to earn the win Sunday over the Cardinals.

Kolek delivered his second quality start in three outings this season. He threw 61 of 82 pitches for strikes and never let the Cardinals get into a rhythm. The 29-year-old is now at a 4.24 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB through 17 innings in the majors this season. Cole Ragans (elbow) threw a bullpen session Sunday as he works his way back from an elbow impingement, and he could return over the weekend versus the Mariners if he doesn't require a rehab assignment. If Ragans isn't quite ready, Kolek would likely make one more start.

Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals
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