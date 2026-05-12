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Stephen Kolek News: Tagged for five runs vs. White Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 9:33pm

Kolek did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings.

Kolek managed to keep Chicago off the board through four innings despite working through traffic early, including escaping a bases-loaded jam in the third. However, everything unraveled in the fifth inning, as Drew Romo launched a solo homer before Chase Meidroth followed later with a three-run shot that forced Kolek's exit. The outing marked his second start since returning from the injured list, and while the strikeout total was encouraging, the late collapse overshadowed the positives. He'll look to bounce back in his next scheduled outing against St. Louis.

Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals
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