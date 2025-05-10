Stephen Kolek News: Tosses shutout vs. Rockies

Kolek (2-0) earned the win against Colorado on Saturday, tossing a nine-inning complete game shutout during which he allowed five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

The Rockies are now 6-33 on the season, so Kolek's competition wasn't the stiffest, but this was nonetheless a very impressive performance by the former reliever in his second career MLB start. The right-hander was efficient enough (he tossed 104 total pitches) to go the distance while San Diego's offense supported him with a massive 21-run outburst. Kolek began the season in the minors but has shined since being called up May 4, tossing 14.1 scoreless frames with an 11:4 K:BB across two starts. He appears to have locked himself into a rotation spot with the Padres, and his next start is lined up to be a matchup at home against Seattle next week.