Sterlin Thompson News: Back in big leagues
The Rockies recalled Thompson from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The Rockies sent Thompson down to Triple-A on Tuesday, but he'll come back three days later with Mickey Moniak (ankle) headed for the injured list. With Jordan Beck (hamstring) also set to remain on the IL until at least next Friday, Thompson could be in a position to make regular starts in left field for the next week or so.
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