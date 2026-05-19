Sterlin Thompson News: Back in minors
The Rockies optioned Thompson to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
Thompson has gone 1-for-8 with a strikeout since receiving his first call-up to the majors Friday. He'll now be pushed back to the minors as a result of Tyler Freeman's return from paternity leave, but Thompson is still a candidate to return to Colorado later in the year. The 24-year-old outfielder has slashed .344/.491/.496 with four homers, 27 RBI, 27 runs scored and eight steals across 36 games at Triple-A.
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