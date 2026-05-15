Sterlin Thompson News: First promotion to big leagues
The Rockies recalled Thompson from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.
Thompson has gotten off to a scorching start at hitter-friendly Albuquerque this season, slashing .344/.491/.496 with four home runs, eight stolen bases and a 30:28 BB:K. The 24-year-old is primarily a corner outfielder but can also handle second and third base in a pinch. Thompson will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game, but his stint in the big leagues might last only until Tyler Freeman returns from paternity leave.
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