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Sterlin Thompson News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Thompson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The left-handed-hitting Thompson will be held out of the starting nine for the third time in five games, with two of those absences coming against left-handed pitchers. Thompson has been seeing fairly steady playing time versus righties since being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 22, but he hasn't made much of a case for maintaining a regular role moving forward. Through his first 30 big-league plate appearances, the 24-year-old has slashed .154/.267/.192 with one extra-base hit (a double), three RBI and one run.

Sterlin Thompson
Colorado Rockies
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