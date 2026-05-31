Sterlin Thompson News: Idle against lefty
Thompson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The left-handed-hitting Thompson will be held out of the starting nine for the third time in five games, with two of those absences coming against left-handed pitchers. Thompson has been seeing fairly steady playing time versus righties since being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 22, but he hasn't made much of a case for maintaining a regular role moving forward. Through his first 30 big-league plate appearances, the 24-year-old has slashed .154/.267/.192 with one extra-base hit (a double), three RBI and one run.
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