Sterlin Thompson News: Sent to minor leagues
The Rockies optioned Thompson to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.
Thompson was added to Colorado's 40-man roster in November but won't make the Opening Day roster. The 24-year-old outfielder will return to Albuquerque, where he posted a .296/.392/.519 slash line with 18 homers and 12 steals in 120 games last year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sterlin Thompson See More
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & FallersAugust 5, 2024
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Rookie Hitter Rankings 2.0February 7, 2024
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Rookie Hitter Rankings 1.0November 22, 2023
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League BarometerJuly 25, 2023
-
Farm Futures
Midseason Prospect MailbagJune 29, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sterlin Thompson See More