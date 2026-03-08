Sterlin Thompson News: Sent to minor leagues

The Rockies optioned Thompson to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Thompson was added to Colorado's 40-man roster in November but won't make the Opening Day roster. The 24-year-old outfielder will return to Albuquerque, where he posted a .296/.392/.519 slash line with 18 homers and 12 steals in 120 games last year.