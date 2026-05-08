Steven Cruz News: Back in majors
The Royals recalled Cruz from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
The right-hander spent some time in the majors in early April but was sent back to Omaha after giving up eight runs across five appearance. Cruz will rejoin the Royals a month later and should fill a low-leverage relief role.
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