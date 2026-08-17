Steven Cruz News: Locks down fifth save
Cruz threw a clean ninth inning to secure the save Monday against the Athletics.
Cruz continues to establish himself as Kansas City's favorite for saves. The right-hander has successfully converted each of his last five save chances, with each coming since July 22, and he's been scored upon just five times in his last 24 outings. Cruz, who has a 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 51:18 K:BB over 46.1 innings, should serve as the Royals' closer while the club continues to wait and see if Carlos Estevez (shoulder) will return this season.
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